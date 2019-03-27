Business

New Flushing business Graceful Hair Salon opens its doors

A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Flushing, called Graceful Hair Salon, is located at 36-28 A Union St.

The salon offers hair cuts, styling and updos. When it comes to hair coloring, the spot does highlights, ombre, balayage and color correction. It also offers keratin treatments as well as perms. (View the full list of services here.)

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Rhapsody O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "I love this hair salon. I know the owner. Ken is very professional and treats his customer with care! I am so glad I met him and I would absolutely recommend him to everyone I know!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Graceful Hair Salon is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

