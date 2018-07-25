BUSINESS

New Foodtown grocery store now open in Bensonhurst East

Photo: Colleen G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new full grocery store offering produce, staples, beverages, deli foods and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1949 Stillwell Ave. in Bensonhurst East, the newcomer is an outpost of local New Jersey-based supermarket cooperative Foodtown.

In addition to its produce and staples sections, the grocery store has a cheese section, a deli meat section, a prepared foods section and a wide selection of beer and other beverages.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new supermarket seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Colleen G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 30, wrote, "I went there for the first time today and the staff was lovely, asking if I needed any help, and the shelves were stocked and neat. Tons of traditional grocery store selections and great looking produce."

"Everything is priced fairly," Yelper Andrew W. added. "Lots of fresh vegetables, which is what I really enjoy about the store. I pick up kale there at least once a week."

Head on over to check it out: Foodtown Of Bensonhurst is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
