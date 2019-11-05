Business

New Starbucks near Penn Station is its first US pick-up only store

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starbucks has opened its first mobile pick-up store in the United States, located near Penn Station in New York City.

Customers on the go can use the Starbucks app to order and pay.

The chain, which already has mobile ordering, is taking it to the next level with its pick-up spot.

At just 400 square feet, there's no real space for chilling over your latte there. Instead, it is like an express espresso.

You order through the app before you arrive, look for your name on the board, grab your order and leave.

The baristas work mostly behind the scenes. The store is in the pedestrian alleyway between West 33rd and West 34th Streets.

There are a number of other full-service Starbucks blocks away, and two right below ground, inside Penn Station.

"They're a zoo," said one customer. "So the idea to come in, have a coffee waiting for you, pick it up and go, is perfect."

Expect to see more pick-up spots soon in busy areas. The next one is planned for near Grand Central Terminal.

