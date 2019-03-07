New York funding news: YieldStreet, Bandier and Joor top recent local investments

New York-based financial services company YieldStreet has secured $62 million in Series B funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Feb. 26 and led by Edison Partners.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "YieldStreet provides access to asset-based investments historically unavailable to most investors. With the mission of prosperity for all, YieldStreet allows investors to effortlessly participate in curated investments with low market correlation and high yield, across litigation finance, real estate and other alternative asset classes."
The four-year-old startup has raised four previous funding rounds, including a $100 million debt financing round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in financial services over the past month to $1 billion. The local financial services industry has seen 271 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $9.6 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, luxury activewear company Bandier announced a $27 million funding round on February 27, financed by C Ventures.
According to Crunchbase, "Bandier is a luxury fashion, fitness and music boutique. Bandier features a meticulously curated collection of the most fashion-forward luxury fitness designers in the world."
Founded in 2014, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a round in 2017.
Meanwhile, wholesale and marketplace company Joor raised $16 million in Series C funding, announced on Feb. 13. The round's investors were led by ITOCHU Corporation.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Joor is an online global fashion marketplace, connecting brands and retailers for a more productive and engaging ordering and assortment planning experience. The company is pioneering a wholesale evolution by making the process easier and faster. It puts the entire wholesale buying process online to enable brands and retailers to drive incremental revenue, cut costs, improve their customer experience and analyze performance through data analytics."
Joor last raised $14 million in Series B funding in 2013.
Also of note, green-tech and clean-tech company Dandelion Energy raised $16 million in Series A funding, announced on Feb. 14 and led by GV.
From Crunchbase, "Dandelion Energy operates in the energy sector. Kathleen Hannun and Rajeez Quazi founded it in 2017, with its headquarters in Palo Alto in California."
The company previously raised $4.5 million in seed funding in 2018.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, credit and insurtech company TheGuarantors raised $15 million in Series B funding, announced on Feb. 25 and led by Global Founders Capital.
From Crunchbase, "TheGuarantors is an insurtech company that offers a full risk management platform, which helps landlords mitigate all tenant risks. The software platform, which is free for landlords, increases leasing velocity, drives down vacancy and makes renting safer for landlords and tenants alike.TheGuarantors platform is accepted in around 300,000 units and has been adopted by some of the leading landlords and property managers in the U.S. TheGuarantors is backed by prominent venture-capital firms and real estate investors."
The company previously raised $11 million in Series A funding in 2017.
