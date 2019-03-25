Newsela nets $50 million, plus more funding news for New York software companies

New York's software industry is pulling in new investment, with 31 local companies raising money. New funding rounds were recently announced by software ventures Newsela, Unite Us, Percolate, Socure and Marketing Evolution, according to company database Crunchbase.
Newsela topped the city's recent funding headlines by announcing a $50 million Series C round on March 13, financed by TCV.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Newsela is an Instructional Content Platform that combines engaging, leveled content with integrated formative assessments and insights to supercharge engagement and learning in every subject. Students and teachers use Newsela to find digital content from hundreds of the best sources--from National Geographic to NASA, Biography.com to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Washington Post to the Wichita Eagle. Content is instructionalized to meet students where they are, with interactive tools and analytics to take them where they want to go."
The six-year-old company has raised four previous funding rounds, including a Series B round in 2017.
Next up, Unite Us raised $35 million in Series B funding, in a round announced on March 19 and led by Oak HC/FT.
From the company's Crunchbase profile: "Unite Us is a veteran-led technology company that builds coordinated care networks connecting health and social service providers together. The company helps systems and communities efficiently deliver care and services by inter-connecting providers across communities, seamlessly integrating the social determinants of health into patient care. Providers across the continuum and community are able to externally refer and track every patient's total health journey, while reporting on all tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem."
Founded in 2013, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a $4 million Series A round in 2017.
Meanwhile, Percolate raised $32 million in Series D funding, announced on March 14. The round's investors were led by Sequoia Capital.
According to Crunchbase, "Percolate's complete web and mobile marketing software increases productivity, elevates your brand and helps you generate more sales. From governance, planning and content creation to audience acquisition, customer management and analytics, Percolate unites your brand, your data and your stories across every team, location, integrated system and customer interaction."
Percolate last raised $40 million in Series C funding in 2015.
Also of note, identity management company Socure raised $30 million in Series C funding, announced on Feb. 28 and led by Scale Venture Partners.
From Crunchbase: "Socure is a New York-based software company that provides consumers and businesses with a next-generation security SaaS solution to fight against the risk of identity theft and related fraudulent activities. It enables the next-generation of multi-factor authentication by applying machine learning techniques with biometrics and data intelligence from email, phone, IP, social media, and the broader internet. The company capitalizes on alternative data that has proven to provide better fraud prediction capability."
The company previously raised $13 million in Series B funding in 2017.
Rounding out the city's top local funding events, marketing company Marketing Evolution raised $26 million in Series C funding, announced on March 19 and led by Energy Impact Partners.
On Crunchbase, Marketing Evolution is described as a "full-service provider of marketing ROI management solutions, delivering real-time, one-to-one marketing optimizations. It partners with Fortune 500 marketers, helping them to more confidently and effectively measure the impact of their marketing efforts, make better marketing decisions, meet KPI objectives, and improve marketing ROI. Its software platform intelligently monitors performance while the campaign is still happening, and can suggest real-time mid-course corrections for media mix and creative rotation at the individual customer level."
The company previously raised $20 million in Series B funding in 2018.
In total, New York-based software companies have raised $444 million in venture funding over the past month, and $7.9 billion over the past year.
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
