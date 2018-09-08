COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike year-over-year online sales climb amid Colin Kaepernick campaign, report finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Though Nike has faced heavy criticism and calls for boycotts for its ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the company's online sales in the days following the campaign's release tell a different story, a new report found.

Compiled by market research firm Edison Trends, the report focused on online sales over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Edison noted that Nike's e-commerce sales historically slump on the Sunday morning of Labor Day weekend, and this year was no different.

But while sales rebounded by 17 percent between Sunday and Tuesday of Labor Day weekend in 2017, they grew by 31 percent during the same time period in 2018, according to Edison's research.

Nike unveiled its first ad featuring Kaepernick on Monday afternoon and followed up with a second ad on Wednesday.

Edison compiled its data based on "anonymized and aggregated e-receipts from more than 3 million consumers in the United States," the company noted.

The campaign unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear.

Others pushed back, saying the backlash against Nike showed the polarizing debate has morphed well beyond whether NFL players should be allowed to demonstrate for social causes while the national anthem plays in stadiums before games.

The league itself weighed in Tuesday afternoon with an executive saying the social issues Kaepernick has raised are valid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscolin kaepernicknikeprotestu.s. & worldretailblack lives matterSan Francisco 49ers
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Watch: New Nike commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Nike faces backlash for ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
More colin kaepernick
BUSINESS
Health care adds the most NYC jobs this month, but tech rates higher among employees
Rye Playland slashes prices in effort to boost attendance
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Exclusive: Small business claims it's racking up big tickets
More Business
Top Stories
Piece of old Tappan Zee destabilizes, delays Cuomo Bridge opening
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Suspect arrested in rape, assault of women on same bridge
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Subway stop reopens at WTC for 1st time since 9/11
Man charged after dog found emaciated on Long Island
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Show More
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash
More News