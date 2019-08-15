New Jersey jobless rate hits new low of 3.3 percent

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's unemployment has fallen to a new low of 3.3%.The state Labor and Workforce Development Department made the announcement Thursday. The agency says July's rate bests the previous month's low of 3.5%.The rate is the lowest monthly rate since record-keeping began in 1976.Despite the falling rate, the state lost 500 jobs in July.New Jersey's jobless rate is below the national rate of 3.7%.The department says the state saw fewer jobs created in five of nine major categories. Leisure and hospitality; education and health services; information and financial services; as well as other services all shed workers.----------