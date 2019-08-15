Business

New Jersey jobless rate hits new low of 3.3 percent

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's unemployment has fallen to a new low of 3.3%.

The state Labor and Workforce Development Department made the announcement Thursday. The agency says July's rate bests the previous month's low of 3.5%.

The rate is the lowest monthly rate since record-keeping began in 1976.

Despite the falling rate, the state lost 500 jobs in July.

New Jersey's jobless rate is below the national rate of 3.7%.

The department says the state saw fewer jobs created in five of nine major categories. Leisure and hospitality; education and health services; information and financial services; as well as other services all shed workers.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmercer countytrentonnew jerseyeconomyunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
Study: Recalled infant sleepers still used at daycare facilities
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
Man dies after taco eating contest at baseball game
Show More
TIMELINE: How Newark's water lead contamination crisis unfolded
Newark water crisis: Lawsuit demands city provide safe drinking water
Ex-nurse gets 5 years in prison in CT hospital abuse case
Police arrest accused speeding driver who struck NJ bicyclist
Security guard accused of beating 69-year-old man on LI
More TOP STORIES News