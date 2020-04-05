Business

Wisconsin dairy farmer dumps 56K pounds of milk: 'no one's buying it'

GREANLEAF, Wisc. -- A Wisconsin dairy farmer said he was forced to dump 56,000 pounds of milk on Friday because no one is buying it.

Mark Mueller owns Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf.

The milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows will rot, Mueller told WFRV.

Mueller said he's worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers from getting their milk to the market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

"It's really depressing," said Mueller. "It's like all your hard work just running down the drain."

Dairy groups in Wisconsin are now calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsinoutbreakmilkcoronavirusagriculturepandemiccovid 19 pandemicfarmingcovid 19 outbreakdepartment of agriculturecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to virtually attend Palm Sunday mass
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
AccuWeather: Cloudy, but turning warmer
New York City prepares for worst week
Crisis to peak in New York in the coming days, Cuomo says
200 dead in a day as New Jersey toll surpasses 9/11
United Airlines cutting flights out of Newark, LaGuardia airports
Show More
Woman flying to see dying mother was plane's only passenger
NYPD keeping tabs on businesses obeying stay-at-home orders
Long Island seeing alarming rise - 'like a fire spreading' Cuomo says
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News