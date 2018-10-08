NOBEL PRIZE

Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to researchers from NYU and Yale

STOCKHOLM --
Two researchers at American universities have been awarded the Nobel Prize for economics.

Yale University's William Nordhaus was named for integrating climate change into long term macroeconomic analysis and New York University's Paul Romer was awarded for factoring technological innovation into macroeconomics.

They will share the $1.01 million prize.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
