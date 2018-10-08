STOCKHOLM --Two researchers at American universities have been awarded the Nobel Prize for economics.
Yale University's William Nordhaus was named for integrating climate change into long term macroeconomic analysis and New York University's Paul Romer was awarded for factoring technological innovation into macroeconomics.
They will share the $1.01 million prize.
