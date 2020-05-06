coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place amid COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nordstrom has unveiled its plan to reopen its stores and offered a glimpse at how shopping at the mall will be different coming out of the coronavirus.

The retailer said stores would be opening in phases as states and cities reopen.

"Our stores won't open all at once. We're going to take a phased approach, only reopening stores when it's allowed by state and local governments," said President Pete Nordstrom and Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom in a statement.

The company is starting new safety protocols, including conducting health screenings for all employees and providing face coverings for both employees and customers.

The retailer will be taking remedial steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of employees and customers in the store at one time.

Also, Nordstrom will increase cleaning and sanitization, modify the fitting-room experience, and continue to offer contactless curbside services at selected Nordstrom stores, and pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.

Lastly, the store will be keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time, will alter store hours of operation.

"It really can't be said enough, your health, and the health of our employees, are our priority. And every decision we make is through that lens," said Pete and Erik. "We want to be sure the approach we're taking to reopen our stores is thoughtful, and that we're creating a store environment that's safe for everyone.

The many upgrades fall in line with the number of ways society has needed to adapt to a new state of normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

