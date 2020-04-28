Coronavirus News: NY AG investigating Amazon for possible safety standards violations, report says

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the company may have violated federal safety standards.
That's according to a letter obtained by NPR.
The letter also says Amazon may have violated the state's whistleblower laws when it fired the worker who organized a protest calling for increased safety measures.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address