coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NY AG investigating Amazon for possible safety standards violations, report says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are new details after workers accused Amazon of not protecting its workers during this pandemic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the company may have violated federal safety standards.

That's according to a letter obtained by NPR.

The letter also says Amazon may have violated the state's whistleblower laws when it fired the worker who organized a protest calling for increased safety measures.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthamazonmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer marries couple in backyard
NYPD pipe band plays and applauds for health care workers
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over
CVS, Walgreens to offer expanded COVID-19 testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC, MTA clash over subway homeless
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Port Authority officer injured in accident
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over
NYC plans to open miles of streets to pedestrians
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
Gunman opens fire inside lounge in Queens
Show More
CVS, Walgreens to offer expanded COVID-19 testing
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer marries couple in backyard
Plainfield High School plans virtual graduation
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
NYPD pipe band plays and applauds for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News