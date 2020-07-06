Reopen News: NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care services reopen

New Jersey Transit is returning to its full weekday service on its rail lines.
They're giving passengers more room as they work to abide by the 50% occupancy rules.
New Jersey Transit is continuing to disinfect every car once every 24 hours and testing employees.
In New York City, Phase 3 begins with tattoo and piercing parlors as well as massage parlors and nail, waxing, and tanning salons now able to open their doors.
All of those personal care businesses are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Many now have social distancing markers along with new cleaning procedures.
Customers will have to sign a waiver and wear a mask.
NYC will enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Indoor dining will remain closed.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 5, 2020
Wear a mask. Socially distance. Be smart. #NewYorkTough
A six foot distance must be maintained at all times.
Outdoor recreation will also reopen like basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, dog runs, and bocce courts.
