Reopen NY: NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses, but not restaurants

By
Curfews lifted at many NY businesses, not restaurants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In New York State the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.

However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.

That's because of concerns over a more contagious COVID variant.

However, the latest data shows cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending down in New York City.

Travel is trending up. More than a million passengers a day have been getting screened at TSA checkpoints nationwide over the last couple of weeks.

That's as vaccinations now hit four million a day nationwide.

Jim Dolan has more on the efforts that are underway to reopen Broadway and the Theater District in New York City.



Mayor de Blasio says the city is well on its way to a major milestone.

"I think, you know, we're, we're going to hit that goal of five million fully vaccinated, New Yorkers by June, by summer," he said. "I think it's going to be verifiable that this is a place you can come and do a lot of great activities, a lot of great outdoor, cultural activities, outdoor dining, and a lot of other things and be safe, and so I think it'll be a big part of our recovery."

The mayor said that in light of the good data, parents can continue to opt-in to in-person learning until Friday.

Also, the city will no longer use the two case rule to close schools.

"Moving off two cases is going to lead to schools being open much more consistently," he said.

The replacement for the two-case rule is not yet known. Still, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said the district will focus on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to stop COVID outbreaks, instead of sudden closures.

"The consistency will do wonders for instruction, without interruptions due to building closures teachers will be able to continue to connect more deeply with the students and better understand their academic needs," she said.

Tuesday, vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 in New York State.

