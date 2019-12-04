Business

NYC to allow delivery companies to use cargo bikes in commercial loading zones

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will allow delivery companies like Amazon, DHL and UPS to park cargo bikes in commercial loading zones to crack down on trucks and vans packed with online packages gridlocking streets.

The popularity of online shopping, particularly noticeable during the holiday season, has significantly increased the number of trucks on city streets - creating traffic and pollution.

As many as 100 pedal-assisted cargo bikes will be permitted to park in hundreds of existing commercial loading areas typically reserved for trucks and vans. The bikes will not have to pay meters. Smaller cargo bikes will be allowed to park on wider sidewalks.

It will be the first time the city has specifically promoted cargo bikes as an alternative to delivery trucks.

As has been the case with many of the city's recent traffic initiatives, this is already practiced in European cities like Paris, London, Dublin, and Hamburg, Germany, where UPS introduced cargo bikes in 2012.
