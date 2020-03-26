Coronavirus News: NY's jobless claims reach historic level

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In New York, unemployment rose by a factor of five to 80,334 - the worst week ever.Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to government figures released Thursday - almost five times the previous record set in 1982.Among the people being hit hardest by layoffs as businesses have shut down across the country are employees of restaurants, hotels, airlines and retailers. Business activity at such companies has plummeted or vanished altogether as much of America stays home to help contain the spread of the virus.Incomes of taxi and ride-hailing drivers have cratered as passengers have all but disappeared. Brian Alectine, who drives for Lyft and Via in New York City, stopped picking up passengers a week ago out of fear that he would contract the virus. He is holding out hope that he will be able to receive unemployment benefits. But even so, he worries that he may need financial aid before payments kick in.Alectine must still pay $350 a week to rent his car, along with rent on the apartment he shares with his wife, their 4-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law."I know April 1 my landlord is going to text me and ask me if the money is ready, so I'm very worried about those things," he said.Just weeks ago, the job market was in the strongest shape it had been in decades.Ellen Zentner, an economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients that 17 million jobs could be lost through May -- twice the entire 8.7 million jobs that were lost in the Great Recession.She expects the unemployment rate to average 12.8% in the April-June quarter, which would be the highest level since the 1930s.Still, Zentner also expects the economy to start recovering by the second half of the year. But it will take time for things to return to something close to normal, she projects: The unemployment rate could still top 5% at the end of next year.