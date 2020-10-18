Business

New York's plastic bag ban enforcement starts today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's plastic bag ban goes into effect Monday, following a seven-month pause.

The mandate took effect March 1 but hasn't been enforced, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic and a lawsuit by plastic bag manufacturers.

The New York State Supreme Court struck down the lawsuit back in August.

"The Court's decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State's efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC's regulations to implement it. As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th. It's time to BYOBagNY," Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

EMBED More News Videos

New York's plastic bag ban goes into effect Monday, following a seven-month pause.



Following the Supreme Court's ruling, the state agreed to provide at least 30 days' notice prior to commencing enforcement.

A news release from the DEC says New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually.

Each bag is used for just 12 minutes on average and roughly 85% of the plastic ends up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways, and streets.

RELATED: Plastic bags now banned in at least 7 towns in NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the plastic bag ban in New Jersey.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkplastic bagsbanlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
Man shot in neck on Manhattan subway platform
AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild
26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
This is what we know about New York's COVID vaccine plan
NYC YMCA makes drastic cuts to workforce
1 hospitalized after stolen cab crashes on busy Manhattan street
Show More
Dancers from NYC Ballet put on rooftop performances at Empire Hotel
Parents outraged over random school COVID tests without their consent
NY ski resorts allowed to open with restrictions starting next month
You can now rent a private AMC theater... But not in NY
Full list: Gov. Cuomo's semi-official COVID-19 dictionary
More TOP STORIES News