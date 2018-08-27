BUSINESS

OOTD boutique makes East Village debut, with women's clothing and more

Photo: Rena G./Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Located at 80 E. Seventh St. in the East Village, the newcomer is called OOTD.

Whether you're searching for a gift for that special someone or just splurging on yourself, this new shop presents a unique inventory of accessories and clothing.

Dark green walls, ornate ceilings and orb chandeliers surround an array of sunglasses, baby clothes, baseball caps, tank tops, bikinis, T-shirts, jewelry, candles, handbags, snacks and more at this new neighborhood boutique.

OOTD has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

"OOTD is an adorable boutique in the East Village," Doreen L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 1, wrote. "The decor is cute, the clothing is fashionable and the accessories are adorable. They mainly sell women's clothing and accessories, but have one rack for male clothing."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. OOTD is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
