Business

Opening date finally set for long-delayed Meadowlands megamall

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Officials have finally set an opening date for a massive retail and entertainment center in the Meadowlands.

The long-delayed American Dream project will open Oct. 25. The announcement was made Wednesday by its developer, Triple Five.

American Dream will feature 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, including more than 450 stores and restaurants. The project includes an amusement park, an indoor ski slope, an indoor ice skating rink, an indoor water park and more.

The project has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003.

The immense structure, once called "the ugliest damn building in New Jersey" by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, has sat unfinished between MetLife Stadium and the New Jersey Turnpike for years.

