We use them while texting all the time, terms like "LOL" for laugh out loud and "NBD" for no big deal. Now Proctor and Gamble is reportedly trying to trademark the acronyms to attract younger shoppers.The company seems to believe that younger buyers could be lured in with text speak. There has been no comment from Proctor and Gamble.However, their patent applications are still "TBD," to be decided.----------