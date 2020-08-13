Reopen News: Downtown Deals program aims to help struggling Long Island businesses after coronavirus pandemic

Discover Long Island teamed up with the Industrial Development Agencies (IDA) of both Nassau and Suffolk counties to launch a free mobile program called "Downtown Deals Travel Pass."
More than 100 businesses in Farmingdale, Great Neck, Rockville Centre, Greenport, Huntington and Patchogue are included in the program.
"We encourage our residents and visitors to utilize this digitized platform to explore the endless gems in the vibrant downtowns that are the fabric of our community," said Kristen Jarnagin, president and CEO of Discover Long Island.
Participants are able to sign-up for the Downtown Deals Travel Pass at DiscoverLongIsland.com/deals.
They will receive a link to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs users to add the button to their home screen.
Once the user is ready to redeem their pass, they simply hand their phone over at the ticketing or checkout counter to access their deal.
"This new digital incentive is another important tool made available to the public to help our local businesses recover from the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tony Catapano, executive director of the Suffolk County IDA.
A recent study by Nassau and Suffolk counties found that the hospitality industry was the hardest hit industry on Long Island due to the pandemic.
The study showed Long Island lost approximately 80,000 hospitality jobs, and it is believed it will take two years to recover some of those jobs -- but approximately 25,000 of those will be permanent lost jobs.
