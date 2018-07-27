BUSINESS

QUIZ: Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch?

Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch? At some point, it happens to everyone! You've got just a few seconds to make a great impression! See how well you fare with this interactive quiz.


Comcast Business is bringing SHARK TANK Casting Calls to San Francisco on Wednesday, May 30 and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 5. For further casting call information and to fill out an application, please visit pitchsharktank.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessComcast Business
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business