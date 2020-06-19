Reopening New Jersey: Non-essential Newark businesses must submit application to open

Applications to reopen are available on the city's COVID-19 website and can be submitted immediately, either in printed form in person at the Department of Economic and Housing Development in City Hall, Room 218, via email, or online.
Every non-essential retail business must complete an application prior to reopening.
The reopening requirements were developed by the Newark Reopening and Recovery Strikeforce as part of the mayor's multi-phased reopening and recovery strategy with the goal of ensuring the public's safety as the city reopens.
"If residents see a non-essential business open without a posted red, yellow or green certificate, they should walk away and report it," Baraka said. "We should spend our money only at businesses that care about protecting our lives and that are not just about making money. Our Reopening and Recovery Strikeforce created data-driven requirements and best practices that amplify state guidelines. The purpose of our guidelines is to inform, protect, and make sure the necessary precautions are being taken during these challenging times so that people can make the right decisions for themselves and their families."
Curbside and In-Store Pickup Guidelines include mandatory physical distancing, protective equipment, hygiene and cleaning, communications, and employee screening, plus recommended best practices that follow recommendations of the CDC. Indoor dining is not yet allowed at restaurants and fast food businesses.
Applications are available and can be submitted in multiple ways:
Visit NewarkCOVID19.com/home, where applications are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, along with video tutorials in the three languages with instructions on how to fill out the form and submit it online. This option is recommended as it will greatly expedite the processing of an application.
Business owners can also download the application, complete it, and submit by e-mail at reopeningplans@newarknj.gov, or by mailing or dropping it off at the Department of Economic Housing and Development, 920 Broad Street, Room 218, Newark, NJ 07102.
A hard copy of the application can be picked up at:
--Invest Newark, 111 Mulberry Street
--Newark Downtown District, 60 Park Place
--Ironbound BID, 56 Congress Street
--Mount Prospect Partnership, 643 Mt. Prospect Avenue
--Bergen-Lyons-Clinton South Ward SID, 101 International Way
--Partnership West BID, 1044 South Orange Avenue
--Mount Prospect Partnership, 643-645 Mt. Prospect Avenue
City of Newark health, taxation and economic development officials will review applications for compliance and within 72 hours notify the applicant that it has been approved or disapproved. When an application is approved, a city representative will arrange an inspection of the business within 24 hours.
When a business passes the inspection, it is granted a RED, YELLOW, or GREEN certificate to post prominently at the business entrance and be granted approval to reopen on the date authorized for the specific category of business. If the application is disapproved or if the business fails the inspection, the applicant may modify the plan or businesses protocols and resubmit the application.
