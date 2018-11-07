BUSINESS

Google expected to create over 12,000 new jobs in New York City

NEW YORK --
The Wall Street Journal reports that Google is planning a major expansion in New York City.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that the company plans to add space for more than 12,000 additional New York workers. The Journal cited anonymous people familiar with the plans.

The paper said Google has New York real estate deals in the works that would give it room for nearly 20,000 workers. Those include buying or leasing a 1.3 million-square-foot building in the city's West Village neighborhood due to be completed by 2022.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly considering dividing a new second headquarters between New York's Long Island City and Crystal City in northern Virginia. That would potentially add 25,000 jobs to each place.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessgooglebusinessNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Motel 6 settles lawsuit that claimed chain reported guests to ICE
Amazon considering NYC amid reports HQ will be split
Lowe's to close 3 stores in NYC and Connecticut
Facebook opens pop-up shop for brands launching on social media
More Business
Top Stories
White House suspends pass of CNN's Acosta after confrontation
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
VIDEO: Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
3 lucky lotto winners become New York's newest millionaires
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Man indicted in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
Son in custody in death of 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn
Show More
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Dad of slain jogger Karina Vetrano describes finding her body
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
7 On Your Side Investigates: Polling problems on Election Day
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug
More News