BUSINESS

Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder since 1970s, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnson & Johnson's has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained carcinogenic asbestos, according to a report. The company called the report false and inflammatory. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK --
Johnson & Johnson is forcefully denying a media report that it knew for decades about the existence of trace amounts of asbestos in its baby powder.

The report Friday by the Reuters news service sent company shares into a tailspin, suffering their worst sell-off in 16 years.

Reuters is citing documents released as part of a lawsuit by plaintiffs claiming that the product can be linked to ovarian cancer. The New Jersey company has battled in court against such claims and on Friday called the Reuters report, "one-sided, false and inflammatory."

Shares are down more than 9 percent, the most severe decline since 2002.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshealthlawsuitbusinesspharmaceuticalsu.s. & worldbaby
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Business trends in NYC: Real estate agents expand ranks; laundry services ebb | Hoodline
Strand bookstore owner fights against NYC landmark status
Last holiday shopping season for luxury retailer Henri Bendel
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Farm tied to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, other lettuces
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Show More
Suspect in FDNY road rage death being extradited to NY
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
More News