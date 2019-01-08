SEARS

Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate

Sears is preparing to go out of business. The company announced it will ask a judge to allow it to liquidate. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Sears is preparing to go out of business. The company announced it will ask a judge to allow it to liquidate.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October. There was some hope it could be saved from liquidation, but that seems unlikely today.

RELATED: Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know

Reuters is reporting that Sears Holdings will ask a bankruptcy judge if they can proceed with liquidation after it could not reach an agreement with Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert.

This comes after published reports said that Lampert attempted Friday to have his hedge fund take over hundreds of supposedly more successful stores. It would attempt to save 50,000 of the chain's 68,000 jobs nationwide, but the plan did not meet creditor approval.

Lampert acquired Kmart in 2003 and Sears in 2005 and merged them together
