Business

Moped-share company Revel building car charging hub in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Revel, the company that operates fleets of shared mopeds in several U.S. cities, announced Wednesday that it is building a charging hub for electric vehicles in Brooklyn this spring.

The charging facility will be the first in a network of car-charging hubs planned for New York City in an effort to promote the use of electric vehicles, company officials, including CEO and co-founder Frank Reig, said in a news release.

The initial charging hub will be at the site of the former Pfizer building in the Williamsburg neighborhood and will have 30 stations capable of delivering 100 miles of charge to vehicles in about 20 minutes, the company said.

The charging stations will be available 24 hours a day to drivers of any type of electric vehicle, Revel officials said.

Founded in Brooklyn in 2018, Revel now operates 5,000 electric mopeds across New York City, Miami, Washington and the San Francisco Bay area.

The company's expansion into charging stations comes amid renewed efforts in the United States to move away from gasoline-powered cars. Officials at General Motors announced last week that they have set a goal of making the vast majority of the company's vehicles electric by 2035.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswilliamsburgbrooklynnew york cityscooterelectric vehicles
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robber breaks into sleeping woman's apartment, demands sex act
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Vaccine frustration: How to help seniors get an appointment
Auction for VIP view of ex-Trump casino implosion nets $16K
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
Show More
Roof collapses under snow at historic NJ church
Woman gets note to take down holiday lights after dad put them up before he died
NYPD to enact new discipline matrix for officers
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
Fire burns through small synagogue on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News