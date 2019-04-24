Business

Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Rite Aid says they are increasing the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

"Raising the age for purchasing tobacco products is an important step in our efforts to ensure that these products do not fall into the hands of children and teens," said Bryan Everett, chief operating officer of Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid previously announced that it will remove e-cigarettes and vaping products chain-wide.

The company says these actions will go into effect across all Rite Aid stores within 90 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmokingrite aidu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News