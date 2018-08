Email 7 On Your Side Share your thoughts, questions and consumer stories with 7 on Your Side and Eyewitness News. Enter name: Address: City, State Zip: Comments: Email address: Daytime phone: Evening phone:

Please select files to upload:



Scammers are seizing on Spectrum's ongoing battle with New York State to take full advantage of customer confusion.Last Friday, Governor Cuomo announced the internet, cable, and phone service provider was getting booted out of New York for failing to provide customers with the services it promised.The Public Service Commission said that Spectrum which operates under Charter Communications is not meeting its commitment to expand the broadband network to underserved areas. Some lawmakers are demanding customers' get rebates. for the rates, they've been paying for the last two years.Now we're hearing it customers are receiving calls from individuals posing as Spectrum employees asking them to verify their billing information.Don't be fooled: numbers can be masked to read out any display.The Spectrum customer who flagged us on the scam calls says he was asked to verify the bank and routing information number his family uses to pay their cable bill.Charter Communications has vowed to stay in New York. It is the largest cable company in the state providing service to 2 million customers.The commission has given them 6 months to stop operating service for customers is not expected to be interrupted.Charter was told it has 60 days to file a plan to ensure an orderly transition to another provider.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY ! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at