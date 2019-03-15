Score women's clothing and more at SoHo's new ModCloth

A new fashion spot, offering women's clothing (including some vintage), shoes and accessories, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 42 Crosby St. in SoHo, the new addition is called ModCloth.
ModCloth has been an online-only retailer for years, but this new store in SoHo follows the "FitShop" model. Customers shop the showroom with the help of a personal stylist and choose items to try on, in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Then, anything purchased is shipped directly to the customer's home.
ModCloth has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Dust M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 27, wrote, "The store is so incredibly cute and well designed. I love all the bright colors and the cheery inviting vibe of the store."
And Traveler7777 7. wrote, "Greeted by three very cool sales/merchandise staff who were chilling in a little sofa area. They were fun to talk with and provided all the info I needed for my questions."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood or even book an appointment to meet with a stylist. ModCloth is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
