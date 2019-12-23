Business

Sen. Chuck Schumer warns that stores are selling recalled products in NYC and LI

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Consumers in New York City and Long Island may be wrapping potentially dangerous gifts purchased from TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods Brands.

The items were sold at more than 3200 stores across the U.S. including stores located in New York City and on Long Island.

Products sold range from clothes, toys, and electronics.

The items had all been previously recalled and consumers purchased these items without any clue that they may be dangerous.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer will call for a federal investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) into TJX Companies Inc., which owns all three stores nationwide, including those in New York City and on Long Island.

Schumer said during his press conference, "Feds Must Unwrap how holiday bargains were allowed to become dangerous gifts in the first place."

Schumer demands immediate consequences, including company outreach to consumers & full refunds; the Senator also wants CPSC to begin formal investigation to prevent this in future.

