Shuttered Trump casino headed for demolition in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Atlantic City officials want a judge to order the demolition of a shuttered casino once owned by President Trump, but its owner says he has already decided to tear it down.Thursday's maneuvering over the former Trump Plaza casino comes after pieces of the building's facade tore loose in recent days and came crashing to the sidewalk.The casino is now owned by billionaire Carl Icahn.City officials inspected the building and declared it an imminent risk to public safety.Mayor Marty Small announced plans to ask a judge to order that the nearly 40-year-old building be torn down.But Icahn said through a spokesman he had already agreed to tear it down.----------