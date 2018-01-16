BUSINESS

'Smith And Morgan Salon' Opens Its Doors On The Upper West Side

A new hair salon has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Upper West Side, called Smith and Morgan Salon, is located at 205 W. 80th St. (between Amsterdam Ave. & Broadway).

This newcomer bills itself as "a unique, modern salon...staffed with seasoned professionals" offering an individualized approach for clients.

The salon offers an array of services such as coloring, highlights, balayage color treatment, styling, and makeup. Customers can also call for a consultation for custom hairstyling services for important events, including weddings.

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, patrons have warmly welcomed the new addition.

Brittney B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6th, said: "Obsessed with this new salon! After a terrible balayage experience, I was extremely hesitant to color my hair again. Sara listened to exactly what I asked for and gave me the haircut and color of my dreams."

Yelper Barbara M. added: "Absolutely love this new place that my stylist Sara moved to. It is beautifully decorated, so modern and chic. The staff is so friendly and welcoming."

And Ali C. said: "Absolutely love this new salon! They are so warm and welcoming from the moment you arrive. My lifelong stylist, Sara, moved here recently; what a great choice she made!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Smith and Morgan Salon is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-8pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
