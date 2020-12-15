Snow to halt outdoor dining in New York City during storm, plows to work around structures

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the heels of indoor dining being suspended in New York City due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, outdoor dining is taking a hit as well thanks to the major winter storm headed to the Tri-State area.
When an inch of snow is predicted, a "snow alert" is triggered that requires restaurants to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters.
As a result, outdoor dining will be suspended at 2 p.m. Wednesday when the Department of Sanitation's snow alert takes effect.
Narrow side streets have always been a problem for snow plows, and now many of them have outdoor dining set-ups in them, so the challenge could be even greater.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city now has smaller, more agile equipment to more easily tackle side streets.
That's despite cuts to the sanitation budget this year due to the pandemic.
Additional preparations include anti-icing treatments, which have already started, and salt spreaders which will be out today. Some 400 miles of roads have been treated.
Restaurants will be permitted to reopen when the alert ends, which is anticipated to be Thursday night but could run into Friday depending on the storm's intensity.
If the forecast calls for a foot of snow or more, restaurants must remove or consolidate structures, including barriers, to take up as little space as possible and make plowing easier.
"Having to suspend outdoor dining in the roadways due to the plowing operation, certainly it's the worst timing possible. Especially with these local businesses, which in New York anyway, whether it be in New York or in Manhattan or out in the boroughs it's the flavor of the neighborhood," said Edward Grayson, Acting Sanitation Commissioner. "We want to work with them, we want to do everything we can, we're committed to keeping them solvent and viable, so yeah, definitely adds a challenge, plowing around them is a challenge. So, the message for our operators this year is slow and methodical. If we want to control the weight, we want to make sure we're not pushing too much snow the right side at any given time towards structures. And just keep on, keep on our method, keep on our process."
The city is using a new term this year, a "winter operations advisory," when the forecast is under an inch of total accumulation. Outdoor dining is permitted to remain open under those circumstances, and Monday was a "winter operations advisory."
The Department of Sanitation said that the Snow Alert could be lifted by Thursday, but as late as Friday, and then outdoor dining could resume.
A Snow Alert is enacted when:
- There is over an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining must close
- Entire structure must be broken down if over 12" forecast
Meantime, all COVID testing at NYC Health+Hospital locations will close at 2 p.m. and is expected to resume at noon Thursday.
