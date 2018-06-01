BUSINESS

SoHo gets its very own Trader Joe's

Photo: Daniel F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Trader Joe's recently opened its doors in SoHo with a new store at 233 Spring St. The popular grocery chain's newest location in the city has 19,000 square feet and 30 checkout lanes.

You can find everyday basics like milk, eggs and produce as well as favorites such as Speculoos cookie butter, peanut butter pretzels and vegetarian chorizo. The SoHo shop also features unique artwork throughout the store and sells beer, but not wine.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Trader Joe's has already made a good impression.

Sarah A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, said, "Great location, next to C/E trains at Spring Street. Has all your favorites and space for so much more!"

And Monique S. said, "Huge space! Excellent selection! Went here on a Sunday, and it was empty. They were fully stocked with all of the usuals and had a Speculoos cookie butter tasting. The staff was super friendly, and everything was clean and organized."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Trader Joe's is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
