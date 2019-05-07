Some New York City Uber, Lyft drivers to strike for 2 hours Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An organization representing for-hire drivers in New York City says its members will go on a two-hour strike against Uber and Lyft ahead of Uber's planned initial public stock offering.The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted not to drive for Uber or Lyft between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday."The organizers are going be at the bridges greeting the cars reminding people of our strike," NYTWA President Bhairavi Desai said.San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.Drivers in other U.S. cities are planning a work stoppage Wednesday to demand a minimum wage, and some plan to strike for 24 hours.App-based drivers in New York City are already legally entitled to a minimum wage of about $17 an hour after expenses. The Taxi Workers Alliance says its demands include greater job security.A spokesperson for Uber tells Eyewitness News that the company values and supports its drivers, offering them things like cash awards and college classes.Some drivers do not support the upcoming job action, saying they must work, while others urge them to look at the big picture.A Lyft spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Lyft drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------