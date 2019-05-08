Some New York City Uber, Lyft drivers strike for 2 hours Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft turned off their apps for two hours Wednesday morning to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.Organizers planned demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, as well as some European locations like London.The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted for the action, though it was still easy to locate a driver during rush hour near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday."The organizers are going be at the bridges greeting the cars reminding people of our strike," NYTWA President Bhairavi Desai said Tuesday.San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.App-based drivers in New York City are already legally entitled to a minimum wage of about $17 an hour after expenses. The Taxi Workers Alliance says its demands include greater job security.A spokesperson for Uber tells Eyewitness News that the company values and supports its drivers, offering them things like cash awards and college classes."Drivers are at the heart of our service - we can't succeed without them - and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road," the company said in a statement.Some drivers did not support the upcoming job action, saying they must work, while others urged them to look at the big picture."One day you work more than 12 hours and you make nothing," driver Michael Jaquob said. "It's just crazy."The Taxi Workers Alliance, which traditionally advocates for yellow cabbies, has taken up the cause for drivers of the 140,000 so-called for-hire vehicles in the city.The organization is advocating for better working conditions in a city that has become reliant on services like Uber.One passenger, Marguerite Wincek, said she sometimes takes two Uber rides a day."I think it's necessary to stand up for your rights and for the drivers to have a voice and for people to realize how it'll impact them," she said.It's not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft's IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal.Lyft said its drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, that 75% of its drivers work less than 10 hours per week to supplement existing jobs and that on average the company's drivers earn over $20 an hour."We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we're constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community," Lyft said.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------