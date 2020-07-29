Business

Starbucks closing more than 400 locations amid COVID pandemic

If you're one of the millions who include Starbucks in their morning routine, changes could be coming to your coffee run.

More Starbucks locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus and mobile-only pick-up locations. More than 400 locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans during the pandemic.

In a company earnings call, Starbucks leaders also said the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back. A date for the popular drink's return has not been set.

Is your Starbucks closing? Make your own pumpkin spice latte at home
EMBED More News Videos

Why splurge when you can save on your favorite pumpkin spice treat?



The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. CEO Kevin Johnson said quick pivots like adding curbside service have helped increase sales.

RELATED: Starbucks requires customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksbusinesscoffee
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Beaches again closed to swimming after another LI shark sighting
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78
Puppies, dogs rescued from sweltering garage with no food, water
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form, impact Puerto Rico
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
Show More
Biden's notes: 'Do not hold grudges' against Kamala Harris
Benches clear during Dodgers, Astros 1st game since sign-stealing scandal
Businesses around Yankee Stadium hope for comeback
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
LIVE: Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
More TOP STORIES News