Starbucks delivery now available throughout New York City metro area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just in time for winter! Starbucks lovers living in and around New York City can have their favorite cups of coffee delivered to their doors -- without ever stepping foot outside.

Starbucks announced that it expanded its delivery service Tuesday to New Jersey, Long Island, and surrounding counties, including Westchester, Rockland, and others. The program already launched in New York City earlier this year.

These customers can order 95% of Starbucks menu items through the Uber Eats app and get 25% off first-time orders. For orders of $10 and under an additional order fee of $2 will be applied.

The program is also expanding to Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, and Philadelphia, and the company expects to make Starbucks Delivers available nationwide by 2020.

