Starbucks declares first day of fall by bringing back PSL, launching new pumpkin spice cold brew

It may not feel like fall yet but fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves.Tuesday PSL lovers will finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.The pumpkin loving won't stop there.The coffee chain has declared August 27th as the first day of fall, and to celebrate Starbucks is not only bringing the classic pumpkin drink be back, but there's going to be a new drink on the menu.The pumpkin cream cold brew.It's cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.Of course Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.