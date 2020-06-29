race in america

Starbucks joins other corporations in suspending Facebook, social media ads in protest of hate speech

Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the "#StopHateforProfit" campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.

The coffee chain's announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi's and dozens of smaller companies.

Some of the companies will pause ads just on Facebook, while others will refrain from advertising more broadly on social media.

In response to companies halting advertising, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said earlier this week the social networking platform is committed to purging hateful content from its services.

"Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good," said Everson, vice president of Facebook's global business group.

Facebook's market value dropped Friday by more than 8%, or about $50 billion, as more companies said they would pause ads.

Twitter stock also dropped more than 7% Friday.

Sarah Personette, vice president of global client solutions at Twitter, said Friday the company's "mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure Twitter is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and safely."

She added that Twitter is "respectful of our partners' decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksadvertisingfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti in Oakland
Woman rides her horse to Oakland protest
Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio gives update
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Show More
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in NY
More TOP STORIES News