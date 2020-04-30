starbucks

Starbucks plans to reopen 90 percent of US locations with modifications amid pandemic

By Dee Durbin
Coffee Lovers rejoice!

Starbucks says they plan to start reopening many of its company-owned locations with modifications starting Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., Starbucks has temporarily closed half its 8,000 company-owned stores. The company plans to have 90% of its locations reopened by early June.

The company said locations will be offering pick-up only and curbside orders to follow social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

Starbucks says its global sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns gripped its operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer, and its recovery will extend into 2021.

But executives also said they are seeing encouraging signs.

Starbucks said 98% of its stores in China have reopened and sales are improving.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoffee
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, medical workers fighting coronavirus pandemic
NJ nurses raise money, buy coffee for COVID-19 emergency staff
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
Murphy meets with Trump at White House
CT teacher caring for newborn while family recovers from COVID-19
Show More
Cuomo, MTA outline subway disinfecting plan
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
FAA investigates Harrison Ford after plane wrongly crosses runway
More TOP STORIES News