Strand bookstore granted New York City landmark status over owner's objections

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City on Tuesday granted landmark status to an iconic bookstore -- a designation the owner adamantly said she did not want.

Nancy Bass Wyden, whose family as owned The Strand in Greenwich Village for 92 years, argued landmark status would require extra renovation and maintenance costs that could drive her out of business.

"Although this is not the outcome we hoped for, we'll continue to serve our customers as we have done robustly for 92 years," the business posted on Twitter.

Bass Wyden had pleaded to be left alone and unencumbered by the landmark status she said the building did not need, previously arguing it would be "like a noose."

She said an effort to "save" her building would kill the very store that has made it a then-unofficial iconic landmark, citing bureaucracy, red tape and costs she says come with making any change inside or outside the building in an industry that operates on "very small margins."
The store has been in the present location of East 12th Street and Broadway for more than 60 years, in a building the Bass Wyden's father bought in 1996.

