BUSINESS

Strand bookstore owner fights against New York City landmark status

By
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York City on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to grant landmark status to an iconic bookstore -- a designation the owner adamantly says she does not want.

Nancy Bass Wyden, whose family as owned The Strand in Greenwich Village for 91 years, spoke at the landmarks preservation hearing.

"The richest man in America, who's a direct competitor, has just been handed $3 billion in subsidies," she said, referring to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' deal to bring a headquarters to Queens. "I'm not asking for money or a tax rebate. Just leave me alone."

She says landmark status would require extra renovation and maintenance costs that will drive her out of business.

She is pleading to be left alone and unencumbered by the landmark status she says the building does not need and argues would be "like a noose."

She said an effort to "save" her building would kill the very store that has made it an unofficial iconic landmark, citing bureaucracy, red tape and costs she says come with making any change inside or outside the building in an industry that operates on "very small margins."

The store has been in the present location of East 12th Street and Broadway for more than 60 years, in a building the Bass Wyden's father bought in 1996.

The New York City Landmarks Commission heard testimony against landmark designation from a dozen people and will hear more testimony at a later date.

They are expected to make a decision by February.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbooksbusinessNew York CityGreenwich VillageManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Bayonne smokestack, water tower imploded
Starbucks to block porn on its Wi-Fi
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
More Business
Top Stories
2 men shot in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
Show More
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Taxi driver sentenced for killing Yonkers man decade ago
Heartbroken widow speaks out after NJ pilot killed in crash
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
More News