Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning in East Village

Left - Target store; Right - CBGB fans gather outside of the iconic New York club to attend its final concert on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in New York. (Left - Shutterstock; Right - AP Photo/Adam Rountree)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan --
Target has apologized for erecting a fake facade that mimics the legendary rock club CBGB as part of the opening of its new store in Manhattan's East Village.

Instead of CBGB in red letters, the white awning read TRGT and showcased a window display of store-branded T-shirts. It quickly drew the ire of local historians who condemned it.

Jeremiah Moss, author of "Vanishing New York," wrote on his blog that the display "might be the most deplorable commodification of local neighborhood culture I've ever witnessed."

The executive director of the East Village Community Coalition, Laura Sewell, described it in a television interview with WNYW-TV as "really pretty tasteless."

"To find a Disney fake version of whatever it was they thought we were -- they're just off," Sewell said.

CBGB is often considered the birthplace of punk and hosted early performances by Blondie, the Ramones and Patti Smith. It closed in 2006.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported that Target released a statement apologizing for its "one-day celebration."

"We sincerely apologize if some event goers felt it was not the best way to capture the spirit of the neighborhood," the statement said. "We always appreciate guest feedback and will take it into consideration as we plan for future opening events."

