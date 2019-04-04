Business

Target raises its minimum wage to $13

EMBED <>More Videos

The increase is part of Target's plan to get hourly wages to $15 by the end of 2020.

NEW YORK -- Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.

The discounter said Thursday it plans to raise the hourly starting wage to $13 from $12 in June.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020 and raised its starting hourly wage to $11. In March 2018, it boosted hourly wages to $12 after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find qualified workers. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly wage of $15 for its U.S. employees.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldminimum wagetarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family
Epic parking-space standoff goes viral on social media
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Female teacher's aide accused of sexual contact with teen girl
Murder charges against driver who allegedly ran over man on LI
American tourist, driver kidnapped in Uganda safari park
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Woman punched in the nose while walking off subway
Man arrested in 2005 rape, NJ announces expanded cold case unit
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Suspect pulling women's hair in Brooklyn park assaults
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant
More TOP STORIES News