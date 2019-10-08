Business

Target to power new Toys R Us website

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.

The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstoys r ustarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 train service resumes with delays after person struck in tunnel
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 kids in Brooklyn
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
Show More
High-pressure steam leak disrupts Manhattan traffic
Clearer video of man wanted in UWS subway station sex assault
Judge defends hugging Amber Guyger
NYPD steps up patrols for Yom Kippur
LI students, Schumer call for national ban on flavored vapes
More TOP STORIES News