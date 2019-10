Target to power new Toys R Us website

NEW YORK -- The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.