tesla

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. (AP)

NEW YORK -- Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.

The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.

Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesbitcoinu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens
Elon Musk changes his baby's name to comply with California law
County may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
Manhole fires erupt in Brooklyn, other NYC locations
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
How much snow where you live?
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
Show More
'Misleading' change of address websites can cost you big
Track fire: Subway service resumes after Queens incident
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
First 3D printed house for sale in New York
COVID vaccine centers resume shots after snow; Could NYC restaurants reopen early?
More TOP STORIES News