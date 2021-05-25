Business

Time Warner Center officially renamed 'Deutsche Bank Center'

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Time Warner Center now bearing new name

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A marquee building at Columbus Circle is now bearing a new name.

What was known as the 'Time Warner Center' is now the 'Deutsche Bank Center.'



The new signage was unveiled on Monday.

The renaming comes as Deutsche Bank gets ready to leave its Wall Street location. The bank will operate its U.S. headquarters from the tower at Columbus Circle.

The company is set to be completely moved in later this year.

TRENDING | Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island park in the West Village.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscolumbus circlenew york citymanhattantime warnercolumbus circle
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD reflects on George Floyd protests 1 year later
Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during rooftop party speaks out
Asian man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens
11-year-old girl who saved brother from choking hailed as hero
Listen: Scientists record humpback whales singing off New York
The Countdown: Belarus flight, Biden prepares for hurricane season, NYC mayoral race
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Show More
Good Samaritan saves 2 teens ejected from dirt bike during fiery crash
Crime takes center stage as race for NYC mayor heats up
Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person on June 2
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated on Friday
More TOP STORIES News