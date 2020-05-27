coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Times Square billboards momentarily go dark to show support for restaurants, hospitality businesses

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Times Square's famous billboards momentarily went dark for one minute on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in an effort to show support for restaurants, hospitality businesses and non-profits during the coronavirus crisis.

The blackout was staged in a joint effort by the Business Interruption Group,Times Square Alliance and the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

The groups believe restaurants, hospitality businesses and nonprofits need more support to survive the coronavirus crisis.

The blackout took place from 46th Street to 48th Street on Broadway and the entire corner of 47th and 7th Avenue, surrounding Duffy Square. More than 100 million LED pixels were darkened during the display.

After the momentary blackout, Whoopi Goldberg, Rabbi Marvin Hier of the global Jewish Human Rights Group Simon Wiesenthal Center, Chef Eric Ripert of famed restaurant Le Bernardin, Broadway actress and singer Liz Dutton and local business leaders came together in a video message and issued a call to action to the federal government and insurance companies.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citytimes squaremanhattanmidtowncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirustimes squarehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID fueled NYC budget deficit could lead to police, teacher layoffs
Giant memorial mural pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
2nd member of Met Opera orchestra dies of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside
Giant memorial mural pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
Police: Sketch released of man who groped child in Central Park
Cops: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on Long Island
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
4 hit by falling tree branch in Riverside Park
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity spotty showers
Price hike: New Jersey to increase tolls on 2 major highways
Long Island enters Phase 1 of reopening, but not everything open
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Disney World proposes reopening dates
More TOP STORIES News