TJ Maxx, Marshalls recall heating pads with USB plug

Two popular retailers are recalling heating pads because of potential fire and burn hazards.TJ Maxx and Marshalls has recalled more than 9,000 heating pads sold in the United States and Canada.The animal-themed heating pads are heated by USB connection to a device like a laptop or a car charger.The retailers say they can overheat while being used but so far, there are no reports of injuries caused by the pads.If you have a heating pad in your home you can return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.----------